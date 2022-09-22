Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.
Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $742.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $63.95.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
