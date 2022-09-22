Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. Approximately 1,886,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.
Great Bear Resources Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82.
About Great Bear Resources
Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.
