Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.3%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GPMT opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $455.45 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

