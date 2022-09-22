Govi (GOVI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $296,874.00

Govi (GOVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Govi has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $296,874.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Govi

Govi’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,810,146 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Govi is www.cvi.finance.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

