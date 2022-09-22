governance ZIL Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $9,372.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One governance ZIL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.25 or 0.00052639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About governance ZIL

The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb.

Buying and Selling governance ZIL

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire governance ZIL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

