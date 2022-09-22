GOMA Finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. GOMA Finance has a market capitalization of $773,886.11 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GOMA Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004771 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000358 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GOMA Finance Coin Profile

GOMA is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 117,016,098,848,807 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official website is gomatoken.com. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GOMA Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

