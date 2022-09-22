Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Up 4%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 7,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 504,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gogoro in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gogoro in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company.
Gogoro Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogoro (GGR)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.