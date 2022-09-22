Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Up 4%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 7,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 504,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gogoro in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gogoro in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company.

Gogoro Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

