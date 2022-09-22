Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 22,983 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 377,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,672. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

