Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,635 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,587,610. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

