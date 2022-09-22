Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 13,373 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 330,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.