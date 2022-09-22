Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,300 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.75% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,635. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

