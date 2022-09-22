Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 977 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

