Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,891 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Adobe by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 556,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $315,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.07. The stock had a trading volume of 227,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $286.22 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

