Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $57.24 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $57,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $14.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.91. 40,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $888.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

