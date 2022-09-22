Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $23.02 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $260,502,000 after purchasing an additional 68,367 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Boeing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,904,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.47. 197,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,572. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.