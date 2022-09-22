Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 69,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

NYSE KEYS traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $159.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,025. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.60 and its 200 day moving average is $151.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.