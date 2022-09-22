Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 3,444 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.41.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW traded down $10.20 on Thursday, reaching $391.23. 96,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,630. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 425.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.39 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

