Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,808 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $31,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.76. 29,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,769. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

