GoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.95 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $241,747.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,192,050,244 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

