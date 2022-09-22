Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Shares Down 3.1%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34. 473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating) by 350.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.38% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

