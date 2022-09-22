Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.82. 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) by 8,849.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,777 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 310.53% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
