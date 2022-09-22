Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Trading Down 1.1%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.59. 38,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 39,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $29,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,186.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 664,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 43.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

