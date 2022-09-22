Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Shares of GBT opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.46. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

