Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 778,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 283,224 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 274,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

