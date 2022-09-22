Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 778,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Gladstone Investment Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.
Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
