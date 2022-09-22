Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as 7.64 and last traded at 7.85. Approximately 12,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,075,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total transaction of 1,118,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,601,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 549,116,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Getty Images Stock Down 3.6 %

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

