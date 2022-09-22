Genshiro Price Reaches $0.0027 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Genshiro has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $40,593.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004774 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000358 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030622 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Genshiro Profile

Genshiro is a coin. Its launch date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

