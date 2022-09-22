Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.
Genesco Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE GCO opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. Genesco has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $573.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.82.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Genesco
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 320.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.