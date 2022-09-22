GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

ETR:G1A traded up €0.24 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching €32.75 ($33.42). The stock had a trading volume of 434,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.95 and a 200 day moving average of €35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.82 ($32.47) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($49.54).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

