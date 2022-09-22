GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) received a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

ETR:G1A traded up €0.24 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching €32.75 ($33.42). The stock had a trading volume of 434,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.95 and a 200 day moving average of €35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.82 ($32.47) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($49.54).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.