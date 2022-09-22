GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $21.69. GDS shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 758 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Nomura lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 836.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.