GazeTV Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. GazeTV has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $72,041.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One GazeTV coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GazeTV alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00132302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00725657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00864474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV was first traded on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GazeTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GazeTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.