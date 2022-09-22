GATX (NYSE:GATX) Shares Gap Down to $99.19

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $99.19, but opened at $94.13. GATX shares last traded at $94.03, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GATX by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

