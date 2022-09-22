Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 132,161 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,359,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 132,161 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,621,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 92,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. 676,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,554,020. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

