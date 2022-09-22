Gaj Finance Market Capitalization Tops $11,896.96 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $11,896.96 and $145.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00127148 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00635419 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00879283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gaj Finance Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.