G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,289. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $545.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.