G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,289. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $545.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.