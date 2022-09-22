G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 673,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $754.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. CL King decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

