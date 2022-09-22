FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Reduced by KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

NYSE CLF opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

