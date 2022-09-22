FUZE Token (FUZE) Reaches Market Cap of $8,422.47

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. FUZE Token has a market cap of $8,422.47 and approximately $23,338.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $11.24 or 0.00058696 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00128983 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00610169 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00866595 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
