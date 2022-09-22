Futureswap (FST) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Futureswap (FST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Futureswap has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $43,944.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Futureswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Futureswap has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Futureswap

Futureswap’s launch date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futureswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

