FUNToken One Day Volume Tops $4.52 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. FUNToken has a total market cap of $81.02 million and $4.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

