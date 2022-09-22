Fulton Financial Co. (FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 17th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,024. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 322.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

