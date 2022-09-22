FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February comprises about 2.3% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FFEB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. 999,674 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05.

