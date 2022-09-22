Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Frontdoor has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

