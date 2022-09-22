FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.24

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 48619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,785,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,629 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 506,003 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 671,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 565,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

