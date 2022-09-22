Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 378.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,641 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.39. 247,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,301. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

