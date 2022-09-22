Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Trading Down 1.1%

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.71. 80,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 316,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,979,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,038,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,672,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,536,000 after purchasing an additional 884,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 105,885 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 576,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 223,498 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.