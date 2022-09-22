Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.15

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.15 and last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 3819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,243,000 after buying an additional 114,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,007,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.