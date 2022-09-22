Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.88.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSM. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,400,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
