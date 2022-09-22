Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

FTNT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 4,326,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,938. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

