Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 401.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

