Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,151 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Fortinet by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

